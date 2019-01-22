Vikings' Anthony Barr on Saints Fans' Lawsuit Against NFL: 'Take Your L'

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints fans have hilariously filed two lawsuits against the NFL for an official's non-call in the team's 26-23 loss against the Los Angeles Rams during Sunday's NFC Championship Game, and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr isn't having it.

"Sorry. Take your L and keep pushing," Barr told TMZ Sports when asked what his message would be to Saints fans. "It happens. It's unfortunate, but it's the world we live in. It's not perfect."

Barr added that he understood the fans' frustrations but that officials miss calls all the time.

The play in question came when Rams' cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman blatantly interfered with Saints wideout Tommylee Lewis on a third-down play, hitting him well before the pass reached him. Officials could have called either pass interference or a personal foul for a hit on a defenseless player, but instead swallowed their whistles.

Had the penalty been called, the Saints could have run the clock down and attempted a game-winning field goal. Instead, they kicked a field goal, the Rams drove down the field and tied the game with a field goal of their own and won the game in overtime.

Many Saints fans believe the NFL should force the team to replay the final two minutes. Even wide receiver Michael Thomas took that stand.

But the absurdity of the of that idea is that the Saints still had multiple opportunities to win the game after the non-call. The defense could have stopped the Rams on the final drive of overtime. They could have scored a touchdown when they had the ball on the first possession of overtime, ending the game, but Drew Brees instead threw an interception. They could have stopped the Rams from getting into field-goal range for the game-winning kick.

Instead, Saints fans are filing lawsuits against the NFL. It may be time for New Orleans to take the L.