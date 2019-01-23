Four Years Ago Today, Klay Thompson Drops NBA-Record 37 Points in One Quarter

On this day in 2015, Klay Thompson dropped 37 points in one quarter against the Sacramento Kings. He passed the 33-point mark set by both George Gervin and Carmelo Anthony. Watch the video above to relive Thompson's performance from four years ago.

                      

