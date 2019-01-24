Fantasy Basketball 2019: Waiver-Wire Advice for Injured NBA Players Post-Jan. 23

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

While every NBA team has surpassed the unofficial midway mark, the All-Star break isn't due until mid-February. The intermission can't come quickly enough for some battered stars.

The Association's growing injury report steers beyond the usual stream of calculated resting. Kawhi Leonard and Al Horford took a breather on Wednesday. Jimmy Butler (wrist) and Kyrie Irving (flu) should also soon return to action. Others aren't as fortunate.

Key absences will damage plenty of fantasy basketball rosters. They also, however, open the door for waiver-wire gems to receive expanding minutes. Let's highlight a few, available in more than half of ESPN.com leagues, after examining some of the NBA's most significant injury developments.

Guard

Injury Report

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

On Wednesday night, Victor Oladipo suffered a ghastly injury. The Indiana Pacers said they will know more after the star guard undergoes an MRI, but they described the issue as "serious":

A season-ending blow would devastate both the Pacers and fantasy investors. Although his scoring average (18.8) dipped from last season's career-high 23.1 points per game, the 26-year-old was setting personal bests in rebounds (5.6) and assists (5.2).

Already treading water without LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers must fight for their playoff lives without Lonzo Ball. The sophomore point guard, who was beginning to build some momentum, with 52 assists in his last six games, will miss four to six weeks with an ankle sprain.

Investors in a roster bind may have no choice but to drop the 21-year-old, whose points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks have all declined this season.

On a brighter note, Chris Paul could soon return from a hamstring injury that has sidelined him since Dec. 20. Per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle, the star point guard could play as soon as Friday. James Harden may have to settle for 34 points per game instead of the 44.2 he has posted in the past 16 games without his star teammate.

Add: Rajon Rondo, PG, Los Angeles Lakers (24.9 Percent Owned)

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Shortly after losing one point guard, the Lakers are preparing to welcome back another. Per Spectrum SportsNet's Mike Trudell, Rajon Rondo hopes to return from a broken right hand on Thursday:

Limited to just 14 games this season, the 32-year-old tallied 8.4 points, 6.7 assists and 4.0 rebounds per contest. Most of that sample, however, occurred on the bench behind Ball. He accumulated 21 assists in two starts.

Rondo will now steer a Lakers offense operating at the NBA's third-fastest pace. A 36.4 assist percentage will elevate him closer to his career 8.5 dishes per game, if not higher.

Grab him before the competition gets a chance to see him back on the court.

Others to Add: Tyreke Evans, IND; Emmanuel Mudiay, NYK; Dwyane Wade, MIA; Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, LAC.

Forward

Injury Report

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

While managers should prepare to play without Anthony Davis, he appears to have avoided the worst-case-scenario. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski offered a relieving update on Wednesday:

Anyone waiting for Davis won't feel any sympathy for those missing Danilo Gallinari. Yet the 30-year-old was hitting his stride, accruing 19.0 points per game with career highs in three-point percentage (44.6) and rebounds per game (6.0).

That progress has paused, as he has missed the Los Angeles Clippers' past three games with a back ailment. Per The Athletic's Jovan Buha, Gallinari is expected to miss Friday's final game of their road trip. Keep the All-Star candidate stashed on the bench.

Add: Dragan Bender, PF, Phoenix Suns (0.1 Percent Owned)

Jordan Johnson/Getty Images

Some impatient onlookers have already dismissed Dragan Bender as a bust. After all, the No. 4 pick from 2016's draft has averaged a paltry 5.2 points and 3.6 rebounds over 141 disappointing NBA bouts.

He also turned 21 in November.

The 7'1" big man has posted double-doubles in back-to-back games without DeAndre Ayton (ankle). He logged 21.22 combined minutes over the Phoenix Suns' past 19 games (playing in just five) before playing 29.22 and 30.0 minutes on Sunday and Tuesday, respectively.

His role should not vanish once the prized rookie returns. After Ayton, Richaun Holmes—who has also missed the past two games with a foot injury—leads the Suns with 4.4 boards per bout. The Suns hoist the NBA's third-worst defensive rating, and only the Washington Wizards have recorded a lower rebounding percentage as of Wednesday.

Even if Bender isn't ready to deliver on a nightly basis, the Western Conference's worst team has no reason to put him in street clothes. With or without Ayton, he should see an expanded role over the final three months of the campaign.

That may not come with resounding efficiency, as his shooting categories are abhorrent across the board. Yet he could rack up some points and boards on a tanking team. And hey, maybe a 21-year-old could pick up a thing or two when given a chance to learn on the job. He's an intriguing deep-league flier, especially if someone already abandoned hope in dynasty leagues.

Others to Add: Kelly Oubre Jr., PHX; Kenneth Faried, HOU; P.J. Tucker, HOU; Al-Farouq Aminu, POR.

Center

Injury Report

Fernando Medina/Getty Images

While Paul should soon return to Houston's backcourt, the frontcourt recently took a massive hit when Clint Capela injured his thumb recently. The center is expected to miss four to six weeks.

The Rockets don't have an archetypal center to fill the void left by his absence, but defensive specialist P.J. Tucker and the recently signed Kenneth Faried can both stuff the stat sheet in a high-octane offense. Give both tenacious forwards a look if still available.

Ayton has missed two games with an ankle ailment. While managers should not panic just yet, the last-place Suns have no reason to rush their franchise cornerstone back to action.

The Philadelphia 76ers, on the other hand, haven't exuded the same caution with Joel Embiid now they are contenders. A game-time decision because of a back injury, the center briefly left Wednesday's game but returned to register 33 points and 19 rebounds in a 122-120 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

He's a franchise player with an extensive history, so don't be surprised if the 24-year-old rests at least once during Philadelphia's four-game road trip.

Add: Thomas Bryant, C, Washington Wizards (28.6 Percent Owned)

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Thomas Bryant somehow remains available in most leagues despite emerging in December.

Over the past 14 games, the 21-year-old big man has compiled 13.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per game while shooting 68.4 percent from the floor. He has averaged more minutes each month, expanding to 23.9 in nine January tilts.

The 2017 second-round pick has even drained four of his past five shots from downtown.

A wreck to start the season, the Washington Wizards have gone 7-4 since losing John Wall to a heel injury, averaging 113.8 points per game while breaking 100 in each of the past 10 contests. Bryant has played an integral role in that unlikely success, so fantasy managers should hop on board and see how long the ride lasts.

Others to Add: Ante Zizic, CLE; Jahlil Okafor, NO; Ivica Zubac, LAL

Note: Advanced stats courtesy of NBA.com.