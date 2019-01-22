Luka Doncic Fined $10,000 for Kicking Ball into Stands During Game vs. Pacers

Luka Doncic Fined $10,000 for Kicking Ball into Stands During Game vs. PacersJanuary 22, 2019
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Dallas Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic's first career ejection, which happened during Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers, also came with a hefty fine.
Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the NBA docked Doncic $10,000 for kicking a ball into the stands.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Luka couldn't believe he got ejected for this moment 😅 https://t.co/x91BwXy93A
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.
Lakers' Path to Melo Requires Patience