Luka Doncic Fined $10,000 for Kicking Ball into Stands During Game vs. Pacers

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 19: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks watches the action against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on January 19, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic's first career ejection, which happened during Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers, also came with a hefty fine. 

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the NBA docked Doncic $10,000 for kicking a ball into the stands.

             

