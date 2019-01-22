Luka Doncic Fined $10,000 for Kicking Ball into Stands During Game vs. Pacers

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic's first career ejection, which happened during Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers, also came with a hefty fine.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the NBA docked Doncic $10,000 for kicking a ball into the stands.

