NBA Trade Rumors: Spurs Interested in Wing Player, Could Target Stanley Johnson

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The San Antonio Spurs have reportedly "inquired about a wing player over the last few months," according to Jabari Young of The Athletic, and could have eyes for Detroit Pistons forward Stanley Johnson.

As Jabari noted, "Spurs assistant GM Brian Wright was with the Pistons back in 2015 when the team drafted Johnson. Around the league, executives mentioned that Wright is still a big supporter of Johnson."

Johnson, 22, hasn't made the leap the Pistons expected from him when they drafted him No. 8 overall in 2015. He's averaging just 7.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 20 minutes per contest this season, largely coming off the bench in head coach Dwane Casey's rotation.

His jump shot continues to limit the athletically gifted Johnson. He's shooting just 39.2 percent from the field and 27.0 percent from three.

"The tools are there," an Eastern Conference scout told Young. "But whatever he wants to do doesn't fit in with what they want him to do."

"Can [the Spurs] fix everything that's wrong with him?" another scout pondered, noting that his poor shooting remains a concern. "Maybe [the Spurs] are the culture for him to turn him around."

The Pistons may not move Johnson this season, however, as the team is seeking a postseason berth in the wide-open Eastern Conference. The Pistons are 20-26 and two games behind the Charlotte Hornets (22-24) for the eighth seed. Given that, the Pistons might be wary to give up on a bench contributor despite his struggles.

And as Young noted, the Spurs may not be inclined to give up assets for Johnson, who is set to become a restricted free agent this offseason and could be signed to an offer sheet.

Playing the waiting game might be more ideal, and Young noted "if the Pistons feel a playoff spot is not likely, the market for Johnson could be a late first-round pick that is protected or two second-round picks and a player."

So the Spurs might have eyes for Johnson, but there are plenty of reasons they may not bring him aboard until the summer.