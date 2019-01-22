Lawsuit Filed to Have Ending of Rams vs. Saints Replayed After Missed Call

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

New Orleans-based attorney Frank D'Amico Jr. filed a lawsuit Tuesday asking NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to force a replay of the NFC Championship Game between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams from the moment of the missed pass interference call on the Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman.

Travers Mackel of WDSU provided the full statement from D'Amico, who seeks Goodell to enforce a rule giving him power to act on an "extraordinary unfair" action that has a "major effect on the result of the game:"

