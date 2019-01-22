TMZ: Skateboarder Nyjah Huston Sued by Ryan Sheehy After Alleged Fight

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 07: Nyjah Huston skates during the final heat of Street League Skateboarding: Los Angeles on July 7, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Ryan Sheehy filed a lawsuit against professional skateboarder Nyjah Huston following an alleged attack at a February 2017 house party that forced him to undergo reconstructive surgery.

TMZ Sports provided details from the suit Monday with Sheehy stating he suffered a broken nose and a cut above his left eye leading to "noticeable disfigurement." He said the injuries caused "immense pain" and forced him to miss work.

Sheehy, who's seeking damages from the lawsuit, said he was "jumped" during the party.

A representative for Huston released a statement from the skateboarder to TMZ about the incident after he was charged with felony battery in May 2017.

"My actions were a result of someone acting in an aggressive manner towards me and solely defensive in nature," the statement read. "I have the utmost faith in the process and believe that I will be fully exonerated as the truth emerges."

The charge carries a maximum sentence of four years in prison.

Huston has continued to compete following the allegations. He won a gold medal in the Skateboard Street event at the 2018 X Games and opened 2019 by taking first place in the Street League Skateboarding world championships in Rio de Janeiro last week.

