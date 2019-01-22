Former Chelsea Forward Demba Ba Completes Istanbul Basaksehir Transfer

Istanbul Basaksehir have added yet another former Premier League player to their ranks, with ex-Chelsea man Demba Ba completing a loan move on Tuesday.

The Turkish Super Lig leaders announced the deal with an odd video:

According to BBC Sport, Ba's move is a loan deal until the end of the season. The 33-year-old had been on the books at Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua.

Ba will join a squad that already contains the likes of Robinho, Gael Clichy and Emmanuel Adbayor. Arda Turan and Gokhan Inler are also part of the ambitious team looking for their first-ever domestic title.

The former Senegal international spent time at West Ham United and Newcastle United before an 18-month stint with Chelsea. He left the Blues for Besiktas in 2014 and has since had spells in China and back in Turkey.

Basaksehir have loaded up on veteran star talent this season with the club's first league title within reach. Many of Turkey's traditional superpowers have struggled in the 2018-19 campaign, with Fenerbahce battling relegation and both Galatasaray and Besiktas sitting six and nine points behind the leaders, respectively.

Founded in 1990, Basaksehir have the backing of the government and have enjoyed a spectacular rise as a result, per James Kelly of These Football Times.

The addition of Ba is but the latest example of their pulling power, and Turkish football expert Emre Sarigul believes they now have the best attack in the Super Lig:

Edin Visca leads the team in scoring this season, while Robinho is expected to play a major role in the second half of the campaign after joining from Sivasspor.

