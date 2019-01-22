Report: Plane Carrying Cardiff City Striker Emiliano Sala Missing

LOIC VENANCE/Getty Images

New Cardiff City forward Emiliano Sala is believed to have been on board a plane carrying him to the Welsh capital that went missing on Monday night.

As reported by HLN's Kristof Terreur, police sources told Agence-France Presse they believe the Argentinian was on board the flight from Nantes, where Sala had been playing prior to his move to Cardiff:

As shared by Sport Witness a search operation is ongoing:

According to Mark Jones of the Mirror, Cardiff are "very concerned." Guernsey Police have announced they are searching for the plane.

The 28-year-old striker signed for Cardiff on January 19 for what BBC Sport described as an "undisclosed record club fee." His Twitter heading has already been updated to show him posing with a Bluebirds shirt.

He also posted this tweet, saying goodbye to his old team-mates:

Sala joined Nantes from Bordeaux in 2015 and blossomed into a productive striker in the Pays de la Loire. In 19 Ligue 1 appearances this season, he bagged 12 goals and was the league's third-highest scorer at the time of his departure.

Cardiff are stuck in the relegation zone and have scored just 19 Premier League goals so far, tied for the second-worst mark in the division.