WWE Royal Rumble 2019 Results: AJ Styles and Biggest Winners and Losers

Coinciding with the women, the men of the Royal Rumble match were a variety of pros and cons, with some having a good showing and others making fools of themselves.

Losers:

The shortest time for this year went to No Way Jose at just two seconds, but he wasn't alone in this category.

Clocking in at only three seconds was Xavier Woods and right on his heels was Titus O'Neil at five seconds.

Bobby Lashley had an incredibly poor performance, as the intercontinental champion should have been a prime candidate to last a long while and was eliminated in only 13 seconds, which is especially embarrassing knowing the next shortest time was Jinder Mahal and he still lasted twice that amount with 29 seconds to his name.

That is, of course, unless you count R-Truth as officially not lasting even one second, since he was attacked and replaced by Nia Jax. In that case, he is by far the biggest loser of this match, doing the worst job with the best possible number.

It's also a shame to say two Hall of Famers couldn't last even four minutes, as Jeff Jarrett was tossed out in 79 seconds and Kurt Angle lasted slightly over three minutes. They obviously did not live up to their reputations.

The last set of losers for this match are the NXT call-ups who were completely missing from the equation, for some reason. Despite being advertised often the past month, there was no appearance from EC3, Otis Dozovic, Tucker Knight or Lars Sullivan.

That isn't a great start to their main roster careers to be overlooked like this and forgotten about in a match with room for at least one of them to do something.

Winners:

Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre were the most dominant men in this match, scoring the most eliminations.

For anyone keeping track of the longest times, Seth Rollins topped the list at 43 minutes, but the second place score goes to Mustafa Ali with 30 minutes to his name—an impressive time for a first Royal Rumble and for someone who was on 205 Live just a few months back.

Also, any time someone from NXT is able to wrestle on a major event like this, they're going to walk away happy even if they lose, so Aleister Black, Pete Dunne and Johnny Gargano were big winners in that regard.

Who would you classify as the biggest winners and losers of WWE Royal Rumble 2019? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

