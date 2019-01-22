Eden Hazard Open to Real Madrid Transfer but Happy to Stay at Chelsea for Now

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Eden Hazard has left the door open to a potential move to Real Madrid, but he has made it clear he could still stay at Chelsea beyond the end of 2018-19.

The Belgian forward has long been linked with a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu, and it was recently reported he will "force a move" in the summer, per Marca.

Hazard, 28, admitted he wanted to leave Stamford Bridge after last summer's 2018 FIFA World Cup, but that does not mean he is still keen on exiting the London club. When asked by France Football (h/t Sky Sports) whether he'd be open to a move to Madrid, he said:

"Why not? You know it very well. You're asking the question, but you know what the answer will be so you don't have to ask it. I've won everything in England, apart from the Community Shield, but that doesn't mean I'm leaving. I've always said that I wanted to explore something different after England but there are also things that might make me stay.

"After the World Cup, I wanted to leave, but in the end I stayed at Chelsea and I'm playing one of the best seasons so far."

He added that the movements of boyhood idol Zinedine Zidane, who left the manager's role at Real last summer, would not affect his future: "If he goes to Manchester tomorrow, for instance, I will not be going there."

What may well influence his Chelsea future, though, is whether the Blues can return to the UEFA Champions League.

After finishing fifth in the Premier League last term Chelsea are competing in the UEFA Europa League this season.

They have spent most of 2018-19 comfortably in the top four, but recent poor results, including Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal, has left them vulnerable to the Gunners and Manchester United:

If Chelsea end up finishing the campaign outside the top four and have to settle for another season in the Europa League, Hazard may well decide it is time to move on.

He is a Champions League-quality player who would command a first-team place at most clubs in the world, including Real, who are lacking an attacking talisman after Cristiano Ronaldo's exit.

Hazard will also only have a year left on his contract come the end of this season, so Chelsea will likely have to let him go if he wants to leave or risk losing him for free a year later.