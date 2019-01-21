La Liga Results 2019: Full Table and Scores After Final Week 20 Match

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Eibar pulled five points clear of the La Liga relegation zone on Monday, as they beat Espanyol 3-0 at Ipurua.

Goals from Sergi Enrich and Pablo de Blasis either side of half time were enough to give the home side control in the game, before Charles added a third late on. The win moves them above Espanyol into 11th, while the Catalan side have now lost eight of their last nine top-flight fixtures and are just four points clear of 18th.

Earlier this weekend Barcelona were inspired to a 3-1 win over Leganes by substitute Lionel Messi, ensuring they preserved their five-point gap at the top of the table to Atletico Madrid.

In the weekend's marquee encounter Real Madrid produced one of their best performances of the campaign, as they beat Sevilla 2-0 thanks to goals from Casemiro and Luka Modric. Getafe cemented their place in the top six on Friday with a 4-0 hammering of Alaves.

Here's a recap of Monday's match and the weekend's games, as well as the table in full at the conclusion of Week 20 in Spain's top flight.

Week 20 Results

Friday

Getafe 4-0 Alaves

Saturday

Real Madrid 2-0 Sevilla

Huesca 0-3 Atletico Madrid

Celta Vigo 1-2 Valencia

Sunday

Real Betis 3-2 Girona

Villarreal 1-1 Athletic Bilbao

Rayo Vallecano 2-2 Real Sociedad

Levante 2-0 Real Valladolid

Barcelona 3-1 Leganes

Monday

Eibar 3-0 Espanyol

La Liga Standings (Points, Goal Difference)

1. Barcelona: 46, +35

2. Atletico Madrid: 41, +17

3. Real Madrid: 36, +6

4. Sevilla: 33, +9

5. Alaves: 32, -1

6. Getafe: 31, +9

7. Real Betis: 29, 0

8. Real Sociedad: 26, +1

9. Valencia: 26, +1

10. Levante: 26, -3

11. Eibar: 25, -4

12. Girona: 24, -3

13. Espanyol: 24, -9

14. Athletic Bilbao: 23, -5

15. Leganes: 22, -6

16. Valladolid: 22, -6

17. Celta Vigo: 21, -2

18. Rayo Vallecano: 20, -12

19. Villarreal: 18, -5

20. Huesca: 11, -22

For the standings in full visit the La Liga website.

Monday Recap

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Having gone six games without a win in La Liga, this match on home soil against a struggling Espanyol team was an ideal chance for Eibar to ease any fears of being embroiled in a battle at the bottom of the table.

Throughout this one they were the better side and deservedly went in front through Enrich after 24 minutes. Per The Spanish Football Podcast, he'd earlier been foiled by the Espanyol goalkeeper before breaking the deadlock with a predatory effort:

Espanyol were struggling to get a foothold in the game at this point and given their recent form they were unsurprisingly playing with little confidence.

Eibar capitalised and within six minutes of the restart they'd doubled their advantage, as De Blasis struck following a lapse in concentration at the back from the visitors.

La Liga blogger Brendy Boyle noted there was a hint of offside about the goal, although it stood after a VAR review:

Espanyol brought on Borja Iglesias in search of a route back into the game, but it was always going to be an uphill task from this point.

Charles was then on hand to add some gloss to the scoreline with six minutes to go, hammering in a sweet volley and securing the points for Eibar.

Weekend Recap

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde would have hoped to leave Messi on the bench for the entirety of the clash with Leganes. In the end, he emerged with the scores tied, setting one goal up and scoring another.

In front of goal he's been incredibly consistent for the last 11 seasons:

It was a key win for Barcelona though, as it ensured they had breathing room to Atletico, who are coming into form themselves.

Diego Simeone's team were comfortable winners over Huesca on Saturday, ensuring they remain in contention for the title. It also keeps them five clear of Real Madrid, who were able to get a key win over Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu.

They were impressive for long spells of the game before Casemiro eventually broke the deadlock with a stunning strike after 78 minutes. Modric was then able to wrap up the points for Los Blancos in injury time, taking them up to third in the table.

It was no coincidence that Modric turned in his best performance of 2018-19 campaign and Real were much improved. He has also enjoyed a purple patch in front of goal as of late:

Perhaps the most impressive display of the weekend came on Friday, as Getafe dispatched Alaves with style to enhance their chance of securing European football. Jaime Mata and Jorge Molina both grabbed braces for the Madrid outfit.