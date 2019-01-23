MLB Mystery Teams That Can Steal Bryce Harper, Manny Machado and Other Top Stars

1 of 5

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

From a quick look at Pollock's dedicated page at MLB.com, his top suitors appear to be the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds. His door is open for others, however.



The 31-year-old began the winter looking for a deal along the lines of Lorenzo Cain's five-year, $80 million contract, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Though his skill set is comparable to Cain's, Pollock's injury history and ties to draft-pick compensation might force him to settle for much less.

Colorado Rockies

The Rockies are projected to open 2019 with a $150 million payroll, which would be a new franchise record. It's nonetheless suspicious that they haven't added anything to an outfield that produced only 0.8 wins above replacement in 2018, according to Baseball Reference.

Pollock, who has averaged an .801 OPS and 2.8 WAR since 2017, is the best addition the Rockies can make. That would equate to a better chance of taking down the Dodgers in the National League West.

The Rockies could potentially backload Pollock's deal for after 2020, when they're due substantial payroll relief. In the meantime, they'd only sacrifice their third-highest pick in the 2019 draft to sign him.

Cleveland Indians

Now that Michael Brantley is gone, Cleveland has an outfield of Leonys Martin, Greg Allen and Tyler Naquin. A team that allegedly has World Series aspirations shouldn't be satisfied with that.

By all accounts, the Indians don't have a better outfield because they can't afford one. They've spent the winter cutting as much payroll as possible, and even more will be cut if they trade Corey Kluber.

Yet the Indians are projected to open 2019 with a $117 million payroll, well short of last year's $134.9 million Opening Day mark. That would seem to be enough space for Pollock. Like the Rockies, the Indians would also only sacrifice their third-highest draft pick to sign him.



San Francisco Giants

The Giants are yet another team with a dire outfield situation. Theirs produced 1.9 WAR in 2018, and that was with Andrew McCutchen for most of the year.

As for why said outfield remains unaddressed, it seems to be because new president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi is leaning more toward rebuilding than contending. Or maybe he's biding his time waiting for good value.

To this end, Pollock would take up a fraction of San Francisco's spending capacity. The club's $167.5 million projected payroll is far south of its $200 million high-water mark.

Houston Astros

According to ESPN.com's Buster Olney, the Astros were in on Pollock before they signed Brantley. So perhaps it's cheating to include them here.

Still, they might look at Pollock and see an opportunity too good to pass up. They could work him into their outfield by having him share center field with George Springer and serve as a platoon partner for Josh Reddick and/or Brantley on the corners. An already elite lineup would get even better.

Payroll-wise, Houston's $154.4 million projection is about as high as the franchise has gone. But with a second World Series title in three years within sight, this is no time to scale back.

Minnesota Twins

The Twins are set to roll with Eddie Rosario, Byron Buxton and Max Kepler in their outfield. There's plenty of upside, but only if Buxton and Kepler live up to their potential.

The Twins might look to Pollock as insurance for either player, not to mention their lineup as a whole. He'd be another reliable bat to go with Rosario, Nelson Cruz and C.J. Cron, which would give them a better chance of overcoming the Indians in the American League Central.

The money, meanwhile, wouldn't appear to be a major issue. The Twins are projected to open 2019 at $103.3 million, roughly $25 million short of where they opened 2018.