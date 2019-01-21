LaMelo Ball Scores 20 in Spire's 94-59 Blowout Loss to Prolific Prep

LaMelo Ball Scores 20 in Spire's 94-59 Blowout Loss to Prolific PrepJanuary 21, 2019
Prolific Prep lived up to its name.
The Crew blasted LaMelo Ball and Spire Academy on Monday at the Flyin' to the Hoop tournament in Dayton, Ohio, beating them 94-59. Nimari Burnett was brilliant, scoring 34 points for Prolific Prep, while Ball acquitted himself well in the loss with 20 points and four assists, though he also had seven turnovers.
FlyinToTheHoop @FlyinToTheHoop
Box Score from @ProlificPrep v @SpireBasketball #FTTH2019 https://t.co/7ge2IUWa86
The loss was Spire's first of the season.
Ball showed off some of his skills in the blowout defeat, as Mike Schmitz of ESPN.com noted:
Mike Schmitz @Mike_Schmitz
Ball showing off his ambidexterity so far today. Smooth change of pace in PnR into a lefty kiss. He’s made a couple creative, instinctual reads also. Splashed a corner 3 as well. Spire struggling as a unit. https://t.co/Y7WrNu5I2Y
But Burnett was the man of the hour, flashing the ability that has made him an intriguing prospect:
Mike Schmitz @Mike_Schmitz
All the fans came to see LaMelo but Nimari Burnett has completely stolen the show with Prolific up 28. All over the place defensively, putting pressure on the rim, making shots off the dribble and the catch. Showing a ton or passion. Big fan of his NBA potential.
Overtime @overtime
Prolific Prep hands Spire their FIRST LOSS behind Nimari Burnett’s 34 🚨 Final Score: 94-59 @NimariBurnett @ProlificPrep @FlyinToTheHoop https://t.co/IzXrSoMeu0
Burnett, a 4-star combo guard, is considered the No. 35 player in the Class of 2020, the No. 3 combo guard and the No. 6 player from the state of California according to 247Sports.com.
Up next for Spire is a matchup with St. Edwards (Lakewood, Ohio) on Jan. 26.
