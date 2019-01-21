LaMelo Ball Scores 20 in Spire's 94-59 Blowout Loss to Prolific Prep

Alius Koroliovas/Getty Images

Prolific Prep lived up to its name.

The Crew blasted LaMelo Ball and Spire Academy on Monday at the Flyin' to the Hoop tournament in Dayton, Ohio, beating them 94-59. Nimari Burnett was brilliant, scoring 34 points for Prolific Prep, while Ball acquitted himself well in the loss with 20 points and four assists, though he also had seven turnovers.

The loss was Spire's first of the season.

Ball showed off some of his skills in the blowout defeat, as Mike Schmitz of ESPN.com noted:

But Burnett was the man of the hour, flashing the ability that has made him an intriguing prospect:

Burnett, a 4-star combo guard, is considered the No. 35 player in the Class of 2020, the No. 3 combo guard and the No. 6 player from the state of California according to 247Sports.com.

Up next for Spire is a matchup with St. Edwards (Lakewood, Ohio) on Jan. 26.