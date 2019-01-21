LaMelo Ball Scores 20 in Spire's 94-59 Blowout Loss to Prolific Prep

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 21, 2019

PRIENAI, LITHUANIA - JANUARY 09: LaMelo Ball of Vytautas Prienai prior to the match between Vytautas Prienai and Zalgiris Kauno on January 9, 2018 in Prienai, Lithuania. (Photo by Alius Koroliovas/Getty Images)
Alius Koroliovas/Getty Images

Prolific Prep lived up to its name.

The Crew blasted LaMelo Ball and Spire Academy on Monday at the Flyin' to the Hoop tournament in Dayton, Ohio, beating them 94-59. Nimari Burnett was brilliant, scoring 34 points for Prolific Prep, while Ball acquitted himself well in the loss with 20 points and four assists, though he also had seven turnovers.

The loss was Spire's first of the season. 

Ball showed off some of his skills in the blowout defeat, as Mike Schmitz of ESPN.com noted:

But Burnett was the man of the hour, flashing the ability that has made him an intriguing prospect:

Burnett, a 4-star combo guard, is considered the No. 35 player in the Class of 2020, the No. 3 combo guard and the No. 6 player from the state of California according to 247Sports.com

Up next for Spire is a matchup with St. Edwards (Lakewood, Ohio) on Jan. 26.

Related

    LaMelo Leads Spire Past Brush High School

    High School Basketball logo
    High School Basketball

    LaMelo Leads Spire Past Brush High School

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    LaMelo's Team Replaced After Reported $10K Demand

    High School Basketball logo
    High School Basketball

    LaMelo's Team Replaced After Reported $10K Demand

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Judge Rules HS Basketball Star Maori Davenport Can Play

    High School Basketball logo
    High School Basketball

    Judge Rules HS Basketball Star Maori Davenport Can Play

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    LaMelo Ball Scores 14 Points in Spire's Win Over Trinity

    High School Basketball logo
    High School Basketball

    LaMelo Ball Scores 14 Points in Spire's Win Over Trinity

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report