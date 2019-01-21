Goldust, AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan and More in the Jan. 21 WWE Roundup

PHILIPPE HUGUEN/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Goldust to Be Evaluated Wednesday Ahead of Possible Return

Goldust has been out of action since undergoing double knee surgery in July. During an interview on the Wrestling Inc podcast, the 49-year-old revealed he may be nearing his return to the ring.



"Wednesday at the Performance Center is my next evaluation and I believe we're gonna probably get me cleared that day," he said. "So I'm hoping. They put stem cells in both knees and my knees feel a lot better. I'm feeling pretty good."

The Royal Rumble is Sunday, so Goldust might be cleared in time to appear in the Royal Rumble match.

Ring Rope Breaks during Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles House Show Match

On Sunday, WWE held a live event in Omaha, Nebraska, with WWE champion Daniel Bryan facing off against AJ Styles in one of the headline matches. The two stars encountered a minor mishap when the middle rope snapped.

Styles hardly missed a beat, telling the crowd he had eaten too many Omaha Steaks. Jake Wasikowski of KMTV Omaha shared a clip from the match:

Better for the ring issue to happen this past weekend rather than at the Royal Rumble, where Bryan will be putting the WWE title on the line against Styles.

Christian Offers Thoughts on All Elite Wrestling

Christian witnessed firsthand the folly of trying to compete with WWE when you're a smaller wrestling promotion. He was a top star at TNA, which once attempted unsuccessfully to engage in a head-to-head battle WWE.

When it comes to All Elite Wrestling, Christian believes the organizers should avoid making a similar mistake.

"I think that they need to focus on themselves," he said to TV Insider's Scott Fishman. "I think the knock TNA had is they seemed to worry too much about what WWE was doing instead of focusing on their own. That would be the way to go, in my opinion."