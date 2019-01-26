Andrade and Dark Horses Who Can Steal the Show at WWE Royal Rumble 2019

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

In addition to having served as WWE's kickoff for the road to WrestleMania since its inception in 1988, the Royal Rumble has also been a proving ground for many talented competitors looking to break through the company's proverbial glass ceiling.

The Rumble matches themselves are typically the most exciting part about the pay-per-view, but the rest of the show tends to be filled with surprises as well. There's no telling who will show up or what will happen, but the one constant is how everyone on the roster is anxious to make their mark ahead of WrestleMania.

It was three years ago at the Rumble that AJ Styles made his highly anticipated debut and lasted a whopping 29 minutes in the Rumble match. Of course, he then went on to attain super stardom in WWE, so a spectacular showing at the event can be a sign of success being on the horizon for any given wrestler.

Speaking of Styles, stars such as he and Seth Rollins are expected to fare well in their respective matchups on Sunday. They've been known to go the distance and contest a classic or two from time to time, but it's the dark horses fans should be paying attention to at the pay-per-view.

With all eyes on this year's installment emanating from Chase Field in Phoenix, AZ, these six Superstars can have their WrestleMania moment early by stealing the show and leaving everyone in attendance in awe of their extraordinary abilities.