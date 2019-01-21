Saints Fans Petition for NFC Title Rematch with Rams After Missed PI Call

Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

Change.org petitions have helped save TV shows in the past.

Could one save the New Orleans Saints' season?

In a word: No.

But that isn't stopping a massive group of people from trying. Nearly 200,000 fans have signed a petition as of publication, calling on the NFL to give the Saints an NFC Championship Game rematch against the Los Angeles Rams.

"Refs missed a blatant pass interference call against the Los Angeles Rams late in fourth quarter of Jan. 20 NFC Championship game, possibly costing New Orleans Saints a trip to the SuperBowl. Due to refs’ inability to properly officiate at the game, we the undersigned want a re-match against L.A. on Sunday, Jan. 27. It’s the only fair solution to this travesty of epic proportions," a post by Terry Cassreino read.

The officials missed a pass interference and helmet-to-helmet hit by Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman with 1:45 remaining in Sunday's NFC Championship Game. Had the call been made, the Saints would have been able to drain the remaining time and set up a game-winning field-goal attempt.

New Orleans instead kicked a field goal the next play, giving the Rams the ball back with 1:41 remaining. The Rams subsequently drove 45 yards down the field before Greg Zuerlein hit a field goal to send the game to overtime. Zuerlein's 58-yard field goal later won the game in the extra period after a Drew Brees interception on the Saints' opening drive.

"We all want to get it right, right?" Saints coach Sean Payton said. "We've got the technology where we can...we've got plenty of technology to speed things up, and look, I'm on the competition committee, so hopefully that provides a voice. But I hope no other team has to lose a game the way we lost that one today, though. We were in a position, like I said, to be right on there on the 10-yard line, whatever-yard line, and be on our knee for three plays. It's disappointing."

"Listen, it's tough to get over it," Payton later said. "My problem, it was, I just don't know, if we were playing pickup football in the backyard, the team that committed the foul...it was as obvious a call, and how two guys can look at that and come up and arrive with their decision...it happened though, so we can't dwell on it. We'll probably never get over it."

It appears Saints fans aren't about to get over it anytime soon either.