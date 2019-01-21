Report: Carson Wentz Described as 'Selfish'; QB Fails 'To Take Accountability'

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles have committed to Carson Wentz as the franchise quarterback of the future, despite the success of Nick Foles in the past two seasons.

It's a decision that may not sit well with some of his teammates.

According to a report from Joseph Santoliquito of PhillyVoice.com, several unnamed Eagles were critical of Wentz and his personality:

"Indeed, sources describe Wentz as 'incredibly hard working,' 'determined,' and 'highly intelligent.' But the true Wentz is more nuanced and complicated, with sources describing him as 'selfish,' 'uncompromising,' 'egotistical,' one who plays 'favorites' and doesn't like to be 'questioned,' one who needs to 'practice what he preaches' and fails 'to take accountability.'

