Kevin De Bruyne Talks 'Remarkable' Title Battle with Liverpool

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Kevin De Bruyne has hailed the "remarkable" title race Manchester City are embroiled in with Premier League leaders Liverpool, and he suggested in any other season the Sky Blues could be "10 or 12 points ahead."

Pep Guardiola's defending champions cut the gap to Liverpool back to four points with a 3-0 win at Huddersfield Town on Sunday:

De Bruyne, who started against the Terriers for the first time in the league since Boxing Day, believes Tottenham Hotspur are also still in the title race, per Mark Walker of the Press Association (h/t MailOnline):

"There's two teams, and even Tottenham, who have so many points at this stage of the season. It's quite remarkable because in a lot of seasons you would already be 10 or 12 points ahead, but this season it's tight, and I like it. I like it to be competitive. In the end, that's what it's all about."

The Reds have lost just once all season and have 60 points after 23 games, a feat only two other sides have ever achieved in the history of the Premier League:

City had 62 points at the same stage last term and were 12 points clear of second-placed Manchester United.

Leaders Chelsea were on 56 points after 23 games in 2016-17, while Leicester City's tally was just 47 at the same stage in 2015-16.

Given their remarkable form, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool could be all but champions by now, but City have been relentless in their pursuit.

It will be a different challenge for the Manchester outfit this season to try to win the league from a trailing position.

They hit the top of the league after Matchday 5 last term and never relinquished their lead.

This season, City will have to keep on winning and hope Liverpool drop points in the run-in.

The Sky Blues will have the chance to cut the gap to just one point when they play next in the league at Newcastle United on January 29, with Liverpool not playing Leicester until January 30.