Sevilla vs. Barcelona: Copa del Rey Leg 1 Live Stream, Odds, TV Info

Sevilla and Barcelona will meet in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday in a repeat of the competition final last year.

The Blaugrana turned on the style to earn a 5-0 victory in that encounter, and Sevilla will be desperate to get some revenge, beginning with this first leg of the tie in front of their own supporters at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Barcelona are in a prosperous groove at the moment, though, with Lionel Messi starting 2019 in sensational form. Given the size of the challenge that awaits them in Andalusia, manager Ernesto Valverde will surely field his No. 10, as well as a number of other key players.

It promises to be an absorbing occasion between two of La Liga's best teams. Here are the odds and viewing details for the quarter-final first leg.

Odds

Sevilla win (3-1)

Draw (16-5)

Barcelona win (6-7)

Odds courtesy of OddsChecker

Date: Wednesday, January 22

Time: 8:30 p.m. (GMT), 3:30 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: beIN Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: beIN Sports Connect (U.S.)

Preview

After making it into the last eight of the competition, you sense this pairing was one both Sevilla and Barcelona would have preferred to avoid.

Following an excellent start to the season, Sevilla's 2018-19 has lost some momentum. They have fallen to defeat in all three of their previous games, with the 2-0 loss to Real Madrid on Saturday representing an opportunity missed against a struggling outfit.

On Wednesday, there will still be fervent backing from their fanbase, and Barcelona will need to be wary. Manager Pablo Machin has faith his players will come good again, too:

Sevilla are up against a curious beast in the form of the Blaugrana, though, as Valverde's team haven't been at their free-flowing best in recent weeks. However, they tend to do enough to emerge from games with a positive result.

That was the case on Sunday, when they overcame Leganes 3-1 in a contest that should have been much more straightforward. With the game level at 1-1, the Barcelona boss called on Messi from the bench—he set one up and scored another to earn all three points for his team:

Once again, the Barca talisman is having an incredible campaign and appears on course to be the most prolific player in European football:

While lingering questions about Barcelona's defence remain, they appear to be clicking into gear in attack at the right time.

Messi is a master capable of influencing any game at any point, while Luis Suarez's productivity and general nuisance value is often overlooked. There may also be a chance for Philippe Coutinho to step up and cement a place in the team after the injury suffered by Ousmane Dembele against Leganes.

Spanish football journalist David Cartlidge was critical of how the Brazilian performed in his last match:

If Sevilla can get it right as an attacking force here, they have it in them to cause major problems for Barcelona. Valverde still appears unsure of his best combination at the back and what midfield is most suited to protecting them.

Should the game open up as anticipated, Barcelona will miss the speed and ball-carrying ability of Dembele. Nevertheless, they have the class to capitalise on an unsure Sevilla team and take a positive result back to the Camp Nou.

Prediction: Sevilla 2-2 Barcelona