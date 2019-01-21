Julian Edelman Says Tom Brady Has 'Clutch Gene' After Patriots Win vs. Chiefs

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was born with the clutch gene, at least according to wide receiver Julian Edelman.

"It's in his DNA, his clutch gene. He's got it," Edelman said when asked how the 41-year-old Brady continues to thrive in pressure-packed situations, per Bob Glauber of Newsday.

Brady led the Patriots to a 37-31 overtime victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. He finished 30-of-46 for 348 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions and clinched his ninth career Super Bowl appearance in the process.

He displayed that clutch gene multiple times, leading the Patriots to a touchdown with less than a minute remaining in regulation after the Chiefs went ahead 28-24 and again in overtime with the game hanging in the balance. Brady converted three separate 3rd-and-10s during the overtime drive alone, preventing Mahomes from ever stepping back on the field after the Patriots won the coin toss.

Two of those first-down completions in overtime went to Edelman, who finished with seven catches for 96 yards.

Brady and the Patriots also caught a significant break when what appeared to be the game-clinching interception for the Chiefs was overturned because Dee Ford lined up in the neutral zone.

It takes a little luck and the clutch gene to win five Super Bowl trophies, and Brady will look to add a sixth against the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 3 in Atlanta.