Watch Timberwolves' Derrick Rose Bury Game-Winning Fadeaway Jumper to Beat Suns

Stacy Bengs/Associated Press

Derrick Rose's comeback season continued Sunday, as the Minnesota Timberwolves guard knocked down a game-winning fadeaway jumper against the Phoenix Suns:

Rose hit a free throw to tie the game at 114-114 in the final minute, and he then won the game on the next offensive possession by nailing a 20-foot jumper with 0.9 seconds remaining.

He finished with a game-high 31 points in the win, 29 of which came in the second half.

The 30-year-old had been limited by an ankle injury as of late but looked healthy in this one, helping the Timberwolves improve to 22-24 on the season.

Rose's career seemed to be over after last year, when he averaged only 8.4 points per game in 25 appearances with the Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers. However, he has bounced back in 2018-19 and is now averaging 19.3 points and 4.8 assists per game.

Although he is not quite back to his MVP form, Rose is playing close to an All-Star level for Minnesota.