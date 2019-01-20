Rams' Sean McVay on Todd Gurley's Lack of Touches vs. Saints: 'Flow of the Game'

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams star Todd Gurley saw limited action in the NFC Championship Game win over the New Orleans Saints, and it had nothing to do with an injury.

Head coach Sean McVay explained his decision to keep the running back off the field after Sunday's game, per Connor Casey of 247Sports:

"Today, that was just kind of the feel for the flow of the game. Not anything against Todd. C.J. did a nice job, but I think (the Saints) did a nice job as a whole slowing down our run game and we kind of just had to grind some things out. Todd's a special player and couldn't be more impressed with the way that he handled himself and he ended up making a big-time play that ended up in us winning that football game today."

Gurley finished with just 10 rushing yards on four carries and three receiving yards on one catch in the Rams' 26-23 overtime win over the Saints.

Although the fourth-year back did score a first-half rushing touchdown, Sunday was by far his fewest touches this season in a game. His previous low was 14, with at least 11 carries and three receptions in every single regular-season game.

Despite missing two games due to a knee injury, Gurley was named first-team All-Pro this season after totaling 1,831 yards from scrimmage and an NFL-best 21 touchdowns.

C.J. Anderson had played well after signing late in the year, rushing for 422 yards over the previous three games with four touchdowns. He had 123 rushing yards and two scores in the divisional-round victory over the Dallas Cowboys despite splitting time with Gurley.

However, the veteran struggled as well Sunday against the Saints, finishing with 44 rushing yards on just 2.8 per carry.

This made the lack of Gurley usage even stranger, especially without an injury.

The starter did have a pair of drops in the first half, but he was not given much of an opportunity to recover from his early struggles.

Still, the Rams found a way to escape with a win despite little production from Gurley and they advance to Super Bowl LIII on February 3. While they didn't need him in the last game, he will likely need to be better in order to bring home the Lombardi Trophy.