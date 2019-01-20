Rams vs. Saints: Highlights, Reaction and More After Missed PI Call in LA Win

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Rather than applauding the Los Angeles Rams for their first conference title since 2001, most fans haven't stopped talking about the missed pass interference call in the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

With 1:48 remaining, Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman hit New Orleans Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis before the ball arrived. The referees didn't flag Robey-Coleman for pass interference, and the play was ruled an incomplete pass to set up a fourth down for New Orleans.

According to Pro Football Talk, the NFL "will publicly admit error" regarding the play, but the league's next steps to avoid a similar situation are unknown.

Not surprisingly, representatives from the Saints and Rams have had differing reactions to the moment.

Lewis, Robey-Coleman Discuss Play

Lewis had no doubt Robey-Coleman was guilty of interference.

"There was no question in my mind," he said, per the New York Post's Paul Schwartz. "I got up and popped up and was looking for the little yellow flag. I didn't see one. It was a bad call."

To his credit, Robey-Coleman owned up to the fact that he was desperate to make a play and keep Lewis out of the end zone.

"Yes, I got there too early," he said, per The MMQB's Robert Klemko. "I was beat, and I was trying to save the touchdown."

A Tale of Two Coaches

Speaking to reporters after the game, Saints head coach Sean Payton said the referees "blew the call." Payton didn't stop there:

Rams head coach Sean McVay was far more deferential toward the officiating crew in his press conference, praising the members for allowing the players a wide berth in terms of physicality:

"I thought it was a bang-bang type play. The one thing I respect about the refs today is they let the guys compete and they let the guys play. I thought Nickell-Robey made a nice play, they snapped it on a quick snap and had a little wheel route coming out of the backfield. I thought it was a competitive-type play, I thought they let the guys compete within the framework of the rules and that's part of what NFL football is about. Certainly I'm not going to complain about the way that was officiated."

Gurley Trolls Saints Fans

As if Saints fans weren't already mad enough, Rams running back Todd Gurley twisted the knife a bit more. He posted a photoshopped image on Instagram in which he went through the traditional postgame jersey exchange with one of the officials.

Gurley only carried the ball four times for 10 yards and a touchdown. His contributions Sunday after the game won't be soon forgotten, though.

Referee Comments on Non-Call

Game referee Bill Vinovich spoke with the Times-Picayune's Amie Just after the game and provided little insight as to the decision-making behind allowing play to go on without penalizing Robey-Coleman.

"It's a judgment call by the officials," Vinovich said. "I personally have not seen the play."

He added that the play wasn't reviewable, so he couldn't have used instant replay to overturn the call.

The Washington Post's Mark Maske reported Al Riveron, the NFL's senior vice president of officiating, reached out to Payton to confirm the crew missed a pass interference flag.