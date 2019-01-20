Sean McVay Says He Respects Refs After Win vs. Saints: 'They Let the Guys Play'

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay knew better than to look a gift horse in the mouth.

Much of the focus after the Rams' 26-23 overtime victory centered on a missed pass interference call on Nickell Robey-Coleman late in the fourth quarter.

Rather than highlighting the mistake during his postgame press conference, McVay praised the officiating crew for allowing the players some level of physicality on the field:

"I thought it was a bang-bang type play. The one thing I respect about the refs today is they let the guys compete and they let the guys play. I thought Nickell-Robey made a nice play, they snapped it on a quick snap and had a little wheel route coming out of the backfield. I thought it was a competitive-type play, I thought they let the guys compete within the framework of the rules and that's part of what NFL football is about. Certainly I'm not going to complain about the way that was officiated."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.