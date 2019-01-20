NBA Rumors: Dennis Smith Jr. to Return to Mavericks Amid Trade Buzz

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 20, 2019

Dallas Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Guard Dennis Smith Jr. is reportedly coming back to the Dallas Mavericks.

On Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported head coach Rick Carlisle and Smith had a conversation on the phone, and the NC State product will play in Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported Carlisle told the team during Sunday's practice Smith will be back for Tuesday's game.

This comes after MacMahon reported on Friday that Smith didn't report to the team's facility. A report from Adrian Wojnarowski and MacMahon revealed on Tuesday the Mavericks were "escalating talks to trade" him.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

