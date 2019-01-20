9 Women's Stars Announced for WWE Royal Rumble 2019 Match Including Charlotte

CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

WWE announced Sunday nine entrants in the women's Royal Rumble match at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on Jan. 27.

Charlotte Flair is the headliner, with former Raw women's champion Nia Jax and former SmackDown Live women's champion Naomi included as well. Tamina, The IIconics, Dana Brooke, Lana and Nikki Cross round out the group.

Over the past month, WWE has slowly revealed the 30-woman field for the Rumble match.

Carmella was the first person added by virtue of winning the Mixed Match Challenge with R-Truth at TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs. She's guaranteed to enter in the coveted No. 30 slot.

At the moment, Flair is arguably the favorite to win the match and earn a title shot at WrestleMania 35.

Becky Lynch would seemingly be the obvious choice since it would allow her to finally have her match with Raw women's champion Ronda Rousey. Lynch was injured and thus had to pull out of her bout with Rousey at Survivor Series last November.

However, Lynch is challenging Asuka for the SmackDown Live Women's Championship, so it's unclear whether The Man will be in the Rumble match at all.

For the most part, this year's women's Royal Rumble match appears to be up in the air. As much as Flair makes sense to set up a WrestleMania battle with Rousey, WWE could use the event as a launching pad for an up-and-coming star, not unlike Asuka's victory last year.

That general feeling of doubt should add to the fun leading up to the Rumble PPV.