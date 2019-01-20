Carson Wentz Reportedly Will Be Ready for Eagles' Offseason Program After Injury

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz walks onto the field during practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Philadelphia, Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz will reportedly be available for the team's offseason program in April after he missed the last three regular-season games and two playoff contests because of a stress fracture in his back.

On Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Wentz has been going through a "strengthening program" as part of his rehab from the injury and should be healthy enough to practice with the Eagles in the spring, though it's unclear whether the team will want him to take part.

    

