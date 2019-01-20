EPL Table: 2019 Premier League Standings After Sunday's Week 23 Matches

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Harry Winks headed home a 93rd-minute winner at Craven Cottage on Sunday as Tottenham Hotspur came from a goal down to defeat Fulham 2-1 and keep within nine points of Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Heung-min Son and Harry Kane were both absent for Mauricio Pochettino's side, but Dele Alli and Winks responded with goals after a Fernando Llorente own goal put the Cottagers in the lead.

Chelsea lost 2-0 at Arsenal on Saturday and sit four points adrift of Spurs in fourth, while the Gunners and Manchester United—fifth and sixth, respectively—are now just three points below the Blues.

Manchester City clawed back within four points of Liverpool after beating Huddersfield Town 3-0 at John Smith's Stadium. Danilo scored early on, but the title challengers had to wait until the second half for Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane goals to settle the result.

Huddersfield perhaps didn't deserve to lose 3-0, but a 10th consecutive game without a league win leaves them bottom of the table and 10 points adrift of safety.

Sunday's Results

Huddersfield Town 0-3 Manchester City

Fulham 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League Standings

Recap

Claudio Ranieri's Fulham were on the verge of securing a result against opposition sat 16 places above them in the table, but in-form Winks got free at the back post to devastate their hosts in the London derby.

Llorente was brought in as the replacement to lead the line in place of injured Kane, but Sky Sports Statto noted just how horribly his game got under way, nudging the ball into his own net after 17 minutes:

The absence of Son in attack was also a clear hindrance, but Alli headed in from a Christian Eriksen cross as two of Tottenham's key men combined to illustrate their quality.

Fulham did well to stay level under a lot of second-half pressure and would have got one point had they lasted 30 seconds more without conceding. Winks got in front of marker Joe Bryan to power past goalkeeper Sergio Rico, and football writer Alasdair Gold paid deserved praise to assistant Georges-Kevin N'Koudou:

Spurs, third, now have daylight between them and Chelsea, who are at risk of losing fourth spot to one of Arsenal or Manchester United. The Red Devils in particular look a threat on the last UEFA Champions League spot after winning their first six league matches under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

City couldn't produce their best in Sunday's trip to Huddersfield, but they nonetheless came up with a win that keeps them within touching distance of Liverpool and the title race ticking.

Danilo powered in the opener after only 18 minutes, but the visitors were frustrated in their attempts from there and lucky to stay a goal ahead at times by half-time.

Sane chipped in for Sterling to double their lead a little after the break, and the England winger—who stands at 170 centimetres (5'7")—knew it would be a good day after heading in:

Germany star Sane was rewarded for his efforts with a goal set up by Sergio Aguero only a few minutes later, and OptaJoe highlighted his remarkable tendency for contributing across the board in attack:

Pep Guardiola's side have now kept clean sheets in their last four matches and have hope of keeping a fifth when they travel to Burton Albion on Wednesday for the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final clash.

Huddersfield aren't due back in action until January 29 when they host Everton, and interim manager Mark Hudson may look forward to the respite as he seeks to lift the relegation favourites off the base of the table.