Manny Pacquiao vs. Adrien Broner Judges' Scorecards, Fight Stats and Reaction

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Manny Pacquiao (61-7-2, 39 KO) added another win to his impressive record on Saturday, defending his WBA welterweight title with a dominant decision-win over Adrien Broner (33-4-1, 24 KO).

The 40-year-old dominated from start to finish at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, out-working the defensive Broner. The scorecards painted a one-sided story:

In his first fight since wining the title from Lucas Matthysse, Pac-Man turned back the clock, increasing his output to well above what fans had gotten used to in the last few years. Pacquiao threw clean combinations and landed with a good portion of his power shots in the middle rounds, coming close to a knockdown in the seventh.

Broner's motor has long been an issue and the 29-year-old barely engaged with Pacquiao for most of the fight. He found limited success with his counters and never closed the distance effectively, leading to some lopsided statistics.

As shared by Rappler Sports the punch stats paint an ugly picture, but Broner still believed he won the fight:

Per CompuBox (h/t BoxingScene) Pacquiao averaged over 47 punches thrown per round, compared to just 24 for Broner. The Problem never landed double-digit shots in a single round, finishing with 50 overall.

The Problem flashed his talent in the fourth round, when a few of his counters did find the mark, but once Pac-Man made his adjustments, the fight became one-sided again. He didn't let up in the championship rounds, and Broner seemingly didn't try to force the action late.

Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix pointed at his lack of action as the main reason why he wasn't scoring:

Unsurprisingly the post-fight discussion and press conference turned to a possible rematch between Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr., with the retired American in attendance for the fight.

Pacquiao hasn't hid his desire to face his rival and called him out again on Saturday:

Money Mayweather avoided such questions, but Leonard Ellerbe indicated he's not interested, per ESPN's Dan Rafael:

With back-to-back wins after his shock loss to Jeff Horn Pacquiao has put himself in position for another top fight, but he'll likely pick his next opponent careful.

If the Mayweather rematch doesn't happen Shawn Porter and Keith Thurman seem the most logical matches. The latter is unbeaten and will face Josesito Lopez later this month, but he may not be a big enough draw for Pacquiao at this stage of his career, even if Thurman would likely be favoured to win.

Porter's next fight is in March against Yordenis Ugas.

Broner is winless in his last three fights and needs to turn things around fast. At the age of 29 his career is far from over, but the hype surrounding this former prospect grows smaller every time he enters the ring.

A rematch with Jessie Vargas seems the logical next step. They fought to a majority draw in 2018, giving the rematch some intrigue. Vargas' last outing was another draw, against Thomas Dulorme, and his next bout has yet to be scheduled.