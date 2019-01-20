Watch: Marcus Smart Ejected, Has to Be Restrained from Fighting DeAndre' Bembry

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJanuary 20, 2019

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) is restrained by center Al Horford during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)
Todd Kirkland/Associated Press

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has always been one to play with a little fire on the court, but on Saturday night, his emotions got the best of him.

Smart was ejected from Saturday's contest against the Atlanta Hawks after being involved in an altercation with Atlanta's DeAndre' Bembry midway through the third quarter. As the two teams lined up for a jump ball, Smart and Bembry exchanged words before being separated, but nobody could stop the 6'4", 220-pound Celtics guard from making a run at the 6'6", 210-pound Hawks forward:

Both players were ultimately issued technical fouls. It was Smart's second technical of the game (and quarter), earning him an early trip to the showers.

Smart did not speak to reporters after the game. Bembry, however, discussed the situation.

"He lost his cool after the ref told him he's ejected," Bembry said, per ESPN.com. "I think after that he just thought he had nothing else to lose."

Meanwhile, Boston coach Brad Stevens did not feel as though he was in a position to comment on the matter too much.

"I need to go back and watch it before I react to it," Steven said. "From what I saw, obviously, deserved to be ejected. And, I don't know what was said. I haven't asked [Smart], I haven't talked to him about it, but, obviously there's league punishment for that type of stuff. Can't react that way."

The Celtics rallied to pull out a 113-105 victory, with Smart recording four points and four assists in 17 minutes.   

