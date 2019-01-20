Highlights: James Harden Scores 48 Points as Hot Streak Continues vs. Lakers

Kyle Newport

Houston Rockets star James Harden may not have reached the 50-point mark for the third consecutive game on Saturday, but he came awfully close.

Harden helped the Rockets rally from a 21-point deficit against the Los Angeles Lakers to pull out a 138-134 victory in overtime. And it was another ridiculous performance out of the reigning NBA MVP.

His line: 48 points, 14-of-30 on field goals, 8-of-19 from three-point range, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals. 

It marked the 19th consecutive game with 30-plus points for the NBA's leading scorer, a feat that ESPN Stats & Info notes puts Harden in exclusive company with Wilt Chamberlain. 

Also per ESPN Stats & Info, few have ever had a three-game stretch like Harden:

Harden will have an opportunity to keep the momentum going on Monday as the Rockets head to the City of Brotherly Love for a showdown with the Philadelphia 76ers.

