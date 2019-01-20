Highlights: James Harden Scores 48 Points as Hot Streak Continues vs. Lakers

Happy 37th Birthday Dwyane Wade Steph Is a Few Shots Away from NBA 3-Point History Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going? Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑 4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50 Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer Happy 30th to KD! Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟 The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball Right Arrow Icon

Houston Rockets star James Harden may not have reached the 50-point mark for the third consecutive game on Saturday, but he came awfully close.

Harden helped the Rockets rally from a 21-point deficit against the Los Angeles Lakers to pull out a 138-134 victory in overtime. And it was another ridiculous performance out of the reigning NBA MVP.

His line: 48 points, 14-of-30 on field goals, 8-of-19 from three-point range, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals.

It marked the 19th consecutive game with 30-plus points for the NBA's leading scorer, a feat that ESPN Stats & Info notes puts Harden in exclusive company with Wilt Chamberlain.

Also per ESPN Stats & Info, few have ever had a three-game stretch like Harden:

Harden will have an opportunity to keep the momentum going on Monday as the Rockets head to the City of Brotherly Love for a showdown with the Philadelphia 76ers.