Zion Williamson Says Duke's Win over Virginia Was 'All For' Injured Tre Jones

Duke freshman Tre Jones could only sit and watch as his Blue Devils took on the previously undefeated Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday, but the injured guard was still an influential figure in the victory.

After Duke handed Virginia its first loss of the season, freshman phenom Zion Williamson revealed the team wanted to win the game for Jones.

"Our game plan was to come out here and play hard, move the ball, and that game was for Tre," Zion Williamson said after the 72-70 victory, per ESPN.com's David M. Hale. "Tre was our leader, he was out. You know we did it all for Tre."

Jones suffered an AC joint separation in Monday's overtime loss to Syracuse. Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski told The Athletic's Dana O'Neil on Thursday that the injury was not expected to be a long-term issue and that he hadn't ruled out Jones playing against the Cavaliers.

Coach K admitted on Saturday that Jones was ruled out on Friday because he "just doesn't have enough movement yet."

An official timetable has yet to be announced for Jones' return as he continues rehabbing the injury. And while he can't physically help his team on the court while he's out, it's clear his presence is still felt by the Blue Devils.