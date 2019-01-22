Bruce Allen Confident Alex Smith Will Return from Gruesome Leg Injury

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Washington Redskins team president Bruce Allen told reporters at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama on Tuesday that the team is "optimistic" starting quarterback Alex Smith will return to the field.

"He's moving around and well on his way to a recovery," Allen said per Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com. "... We'll see how it goes. We're optimistic. If anyone can come back, it's Alex."

Smith, who turns 35 in May, suffered a season-ending open fracture of his right leg last November against the Houston Texans following a sack. The 14-year veteran was in the hospital for four weeks and endured numerous surgeries as well as an infection.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network (h/t Bergman), Smith's road back has gone "as well as it could be hoped." However, Smith's chance of being the Skins' Week 1 starter for 2019 is a "supreme long shot." There's also a question of whether "he is going to play at all."

An encouraging sign representing Smith's progress occurred on Monday, as he made an appearance at a Washington Wizards game, per NBC Sports Wizards:

Dr. David Chao of the San Diego Union-Tribune pointed out that Smith was wearing an Ilizarov device, which he defined as a "ring external fixator." Dr. Chao speculated on what Smith's need for it means moving forward:

"This confirms some of the fears that Smith has suffered significant complications. The initial thought was that he would be able to return for the start of next season. However, with the infection and multiple surgeries, including the now-confirmed report of his initial hardware implants being removed, this lengthens the recovery. The good news is he should not lose his leg.

"The bad news is he likely has several surgeries and procedures still to come, including the ultimate removal of his ring external fixator. At this point, there is no way he will be ready for the start of the coming season. In fact, he may never be able to play."

At this point, Smith likely won't be calling signals for Washington in Week 1. Allen didn't deny the possibility that Washington will look to add a quarterback this offseason either. "We prioritize every position on the team," he said, per Bergman. "And we'll see what we get in free agency and the draft."

Regardless of whether the Skins need to move on, the best news is that Smith looks like he is making slow but steady progress toward walking on his own again.