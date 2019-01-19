Russell Westbrook on If He's Cool with Joel Embiid After Hard Foul: 'F--k No'January 20, 2019
The Russell Westbrook-Joel Embiid rivalry added another chapter Saturday.
Tempers flared in the closing minutes of Oklahoma City's 117-115 victory when Westbrook and Embiid were involved in a collision that saw the 7'0", 250-pound Sixers center fall on top of the 6'3", 200-pound Thunder point guard:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Russ and Embiid get into it every time they play 🍿 https://t.co/klqbiDR9Ug
And when Westbrook fouled out with 14.9 seconds to play, Embiid made sure to wave goodbye to his opponent as he left the court.
Westbrook was asked afterward if he and Embiid were cool. His response? Per ESPN's Royce Young, "F--k no" (warning: NSFW language):
Royce Young @royceyoung
Russell Westbrook on the foul from Joel Embiid, and then asked if they are “cool.” (Warning: language): https://t.co/7i0ahyEFTH
The former NBA MVP noted that he believed the Philadelphia big man was a little extra in the collision. When asked to elaborate on the feud, Westbrook said, according to Young, "Go home, bro."
Embiid, meanwhile, didn't understand why Westbrook was upset, per ESPN's Tim Bontemps: "I don't know why he was mad ... but he's always in his feelings."
Ben Mallis @BenMallis
Joel Embiid on the fourth quarter incident with Russell Westbrook: “I don’t know why he was mad. He’s always in his feelings.” https://t.co/ZBj2go09jr
This heated rivalry featured no shortage of notable moments last season:
Be sure to circle Feb. 28 on the calendar, as that's when Westbrook and the Thunder will be hosting Embiid and the Sixers.
