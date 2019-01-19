Russell Westbrook on If He's Cool with Joel Embiid After Hard Foul: 'F--k No'

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The Russell Westbrook-Joel Embiid rivalry added another chapter Saturday.

Tempers flared in the closing minutes of Oklahoma City's 117-115 victory when Westbrook and Embiid were involved in a collision that saw the 7'0", 250-pound Sixers center fall on top of the 6'3", 200-pound Thunder point guard:

And when Westbrook fouled out with 14.9 seconds to play, Embiid made sure to wave goodbye to his opponent as he left the court.

Westbrook was asked afterward if he and Embiid were cool. His response? Per ESPN's Royce Young, "F--k no" (warning: NSFW language):

The former NBA MVP noted that he believed the Philadelphia big man was a little extra in the collision. When asked to elaborate on the feud, Westbrook said, according to Young, "Go home, bro."

Embiid, meanwhile, didn't understand why Westbrook was upset, per ESPN's Tim Bontemps: "I don't know why he was mad ... but he's always in his feelings."

This heated rivalry featured no shortage of notable moments last season:

Be sure to circle Feb. 28 on the calendar, as that's when Westbrook and the Thunder will be hosting Embiid and the Sixers.