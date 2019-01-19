France Rout USA 3-1 in 2019 Friendly Match

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/Getty Images

France comprehensively beat the United States women's national team 3-1 on Saturday in a friendly.

Two goals from Kadidiatou Diani and one from Marie-Antoinette Katoto were enough for the host nation of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup to serve notice to the defending champions ahead of the start of the tournament in July.

The U.S., who got a late goal from Mallory Pugh, arrived at the Stade Oceane in Le Havre hoping to impress in but found the hosts had more intensity and ingenuity.

What's Next?

The USWNT are in action against Spain in Alicante on Tuesday.

