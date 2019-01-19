France Rout USA 3-1 in 2019 Friendly Match

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistJanuary 19, 2019

France's players celebrate after their forward Kadidiatou Diani (hidden) scored a goal during a women's friendly football match between France and USA at the Oceane Stadium in Le Havre, northwestern France, on January 19, 2019. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo credit should read CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images)
CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/Getty Images

France comprehensively beat the United States women's national team 3-1 on Saturday in a friendly.

Two goals from Kadidiatou Diani and one from Marie-Antoinette Katoto were enough for the host nation of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup to serve notice to the defending champions ahead of the start of the tournament in July.

The U.S., who got a late goal from Mallory Pugh, arrived at the Stade Oceane in Le Havre hoping to impress in but found the hosts had more intensity and ingenuity.

         

What's Next?

The USWNT are in action against Spain in Alicante on Tuesday.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

