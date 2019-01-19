Maria Kanellis Denies Rumors She Requested Release from WWE

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Maria Kanellis took to social media on Friday to deny a report that she asked for her release from WWE.

On Wednesday, Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that both Maria and her husband, Mike Kanellis, recently requested to be released by WWE.

In an Instagram post, Maria shot down the report and suggested that false information was being spread:

"I was not going to address this but I am getting phone calls and emails about it. I DID NOT ask for my release. Speculation and rumors are running rampant. Someone is playing all the wrestling news sites. It's a game. I've been in professional wrestling for 15 years and what I do in front of the camera will only be a small part of the full story. I have relationships with fans, talent, producers, and their families. I have been in the hospital when people have been injured and backstage to hug someone that just had a great match. I don't need to stir up s--t. I don't need to put others down.

"I am an imperfect human that has learned from past mistakes. Whoever is leaking rumors I pity you. And your desperate attempt for attention while disparaging my husband and I. I'm gonna take the weekend off of social media to hang out with my beautiful family and I suggest whoever it is does the same. Social media is not fact. It is fantasy, a nightmare, or a place for bullies. I want to use this for motivation to be positive everyday. I am still learning how to be a mom. I still fight postpartum depression. And I still try and become a better person everyday. I don't need this made up extra stress. I hope everyone has a wonderful weekend and thank you for your support!"

Satin later tweeted that he reached out to Maria and Mike Kanellis prior to publishing the story, but they declined to comment.

While Maria noted that she didn't ask for her release, she did not address whether her husband did.

Maria and Mike Kanellis joined WWE in the summer of 2017, but after an initial push, they got lost in the shuffle.

After Maria gave birth to the couple's first child last year, they returned to television on the 205 Live brand, but they have struggled to gain their footing there as well.

Both Maria and Mike have experience in various other wrestling companies, including Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling and Impact Wrestling.

If they are eventually released by WWE, they figure to have no shortage of options at their disposal, especially with the recent launch of All Elite Wrestling.

