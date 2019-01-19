Enes Kanter Trade Rumors: Knicks Discussed Dealing Center for Jabari Parker

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The New York Knicks reportedly discussed including center Enes Kanter as part of a three-team deal to acquire Chicago Bulls forward Jabari Parker ahead of the Feb. 7 NBA trade deadline.

On Saturday, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported the Knicks are "trying to deal" Kanter, but haven't found many potential suitors, which is why the talks with Chicago haven't advanced beyond the preliminary stage.

The 26-year-old post player is set to become an unrestricted free agent at season's end and has already started to see his role reduced. The team has given more minutes to Noah Vonleh, Luke Kornet and Mitchell Robinson as it evaluates potential frontcourt partners for Kristaps Porzingis in the future.

Kanter, who's averaged 14.4 points and 11.0 rebounds across 41 appearances (23 starts), owns an $18.6 million cap hit for the 2018-19 season, per Spotrac.

In early January, he discussed a meeting he had with Knicks general manager Scott Perry to discuss the team's poor performance but noted there wasn't a trade request despite the frustration.

"I did not say, 'Scott, trade me.' No I did not say that," Kanter told reporters. "Because I like it here a lot. And I probably won't say to Scott's face, 'Scott I want to get traded.' Because I like it here a lot.

"But again, in the end, we all are competitors, basketball players. I like it here so much, but again I want to win. I want this team to get to the playoffs one day. This is my blood, man. ... I'm going out there to get a win every time."

Meanwhile, Parker could also benefit from a change of scenery after falling to the fringe of the Bulls' rotation. He hasn't played more than 20 minutes since Dec. 8, a stretch that includes several DNPs.

Both Kanter and Parker are probably going to get dealt before the deadline given their situations, but so far it sounds like there's been little traction toward them getting moved in the same deal.