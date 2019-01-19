Red Sox SP Chris Sale Open to Contract Extension with Boston: 'My Phone's On'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 19, 2019

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale speaks to media before a baseball workout at Fenway Park, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in Boston, in preparation for Game 1 of the ALDS against the New York Yankees on Friday. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Heading into the final year of his contract, Chris Sale is open to signing an extension with the Boston Red Sox

Per MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo, Sale noted he would listen if Red Sox president Dave Dombrowski wanted to talk about a long-term deal. 

"My phone's on," Sale said. "Yeah. If they called, I'd answer."

            

