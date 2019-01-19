Red Sox SP Chris Sale Open to Contract Extension with Boston: 'My Phone's On'

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Heading into the final year of his contract, Chris Sale is open to signing an extension with the Boston Red Sox.

Per MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo, Sale noted he would listen if Red Sox president Dave Dombrowski wanted to talk about a long-term deal.

"My phone's on," Sale said. "Yeah. If they called, I'd answer."

