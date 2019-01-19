Kentucky vs. Auburn Odds, Analysis, College Basketball Betting Pick

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Kentucky owned the series with Auburn over recent seasons, winning 18 meetings in a row. But the Tigers are 2-1 straight up over the last three meetings and 3-0-1 against the spread over the last four. Who's the smart bet for Saturday afternoon's SEC clash at Auburn Arena?

College basketball point spread: The Tigers opened as 4.5-point favorites; the total is at 144.5, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

Why Kentucky can cover the spread

The Wildcats ride a three-game winning streak into Saturday, after beating Georgia in Athens Tuesday night 69-49. UK led the Bulldogs 35-31 at the half, then scored the first nine points out of the locker room and cruised from there, covering as a 7.5-point favorite at sports betting sites.

On the night the Wildcats only shot 44 percent from the field, but held Georgia to just 30 percent FG shooting. Kentucky also out-rebounded the Bulldogs 43-35 and won the turnover battle 14-9.

Last Saturday the Wildcats defeated Vanderbilt 56-47, and just before that they topped Texas A&M 85-74.

Kentucky has also shot at least 50 percent from the floor four times in its last seven games, held each of its last 15 opponents under 50 percent shooting and out-rebounded five of its last six foes.

Why Auburn can cover the spread

Auburn owns a two-game winning streak, after beating the Aggies in College Station on Wednesday night 85-66. The Tigers used a 29-10 first-half run to go up by 20, let A&M get within nine early in the second half, then used a 17-5 run to re-assert control, on their way to the victory and the cover as 6.5-point favorites on the college basketball odds.

On the night Auburn only shot 42 percent from the floor but held the Aggies to 38 percent shooting. The Tigers also out-rebounded A&M 50-33 and won the turnover battle 15-10.

Last Saturday Auburn beat Georgia 93-78, covering as a 14-point favorite. The Tigers have held each of their last four opponents under 50 percent FG shooting, and out-rebounded seven of their last 10 foes. Auburn is also 9-0 SU and 5-3 ATS at home this season.

Kentucky vs. Auburn college basketball betting pick

The Wildcats shoot the ball better than the Tigers, especially from the free-throw line, own an edge on defense and do a better job on the boards. Plus, playing on the road means the spread is a tad more amenable. Smart money here likes Kentucky.

OddsShark computer pick: 74.0-73.7, Tigers (Get college basketball picks on every game via the OddsShark computer)

College basketball betting trends

The total has gone under in four of Kentucky's last six games.

Kentucky is 4-2 ATS in its last six games on the road.

Auburn is 3-6 ATS in its last nine games.

