TMZ Leaks 2018 Video of Ex-CBB Player Victor Page Assaulting 17-Year-Old Girl

4 Dec 1996: Guard Victor Page of the Georgetown Hoyas dribbles the ball down the court during a playoff game against the Massachusetts Minutemen at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Georgetown won the game 58-53. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Daniel /Allsport
A video showing former Georgetown basketball player Victor Page assaulting a 17-year-old girl in 2018 has been released.

Per TMZ Sports, a representative for the girl's family said they wanted the video to be made public with the hope Page will be "punished to the fullest extent of the law." (Warning: video contains potentially distressing footage): 

Per court documents released last week (h/t Tisha Lewis of Fox 5 DC), Page is facing multiple charges, including attempted rape and child sex abuse of his girlfriend's daughter at her family's apartment in Camp Springs, Maryland.

The attack occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 30 when Page knocked on the door of the girl's family home and "threw her on the floor and choked her" after she opened it, per Lewis.

Lewis' report added that she escaped, "but Page reportedly caught up with her and tried to rape her again before neighbors rescued her."

Page is being held in Prince George's County Detention Center before his hearing takes place Feb. 1. He has a long criminal history, "including assault, indecent exposure and sex offense."

TMZ noted that Page was "sentenced to 10 years in prison for second degree assault in 2013" but that he was released early.

Fox 5 reported the girl "is traumatized" and is "having difficulty attending school" since the assault.

Page played two seasons at Georgetown from 1995-96 to 1996-97 before going undrafted. He was named an All-American as a sophomore during the 1996-97 season after averaging 22.7 points per game.

