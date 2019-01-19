Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford Lead Manchester United Past Brighton

Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer won his seventh match in a row in all competitions as Manchester United caretaker manager with a 2-1 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford scored the goals at Old Trafford to take resurgent United above Arsenal and up to fifth in the Premier League and three points behind Chelsea in fourth. Arsenal host Chelsea in Saturday's late kick-off.

Pogba opened the scoring from the penalty spot on 27 minutes, and in-form Rashford doubled the lead 15 minutes later. Rashford's run of five goals in seven games since Solskjaer took over is beginning to make Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez seem irrelevant.

What's Next?

United will travel to Arsenal for a marquee FA Cup fourth-round tie on Friday before returning to league action, hosting Burnley on January 29.

Meanwhile, Brighton also return to Premier League action on January 29 with a trip to Fulham, and that game will follow their FA Cup match with West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

