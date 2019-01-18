NBA Summer League 2019 to Be Held July 5-15 in Las Vegas

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 18, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 6: Malik Beasley #25 of the Denver Nuggets shoots the ball during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2018 Las Vegas Summer League on July 6, 2018 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images)
Bart Young/Getty Images

The 2019 Las Vegas Summer League will take place from July 5-15, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. 

The league may receive a bit more attention than usual with a potential star-studded draft class of 2019, which may be led by Duke forward Zion Williamson. Through 16 games, the 6'7" freshman has averaged 21.2 points on 66.2 percent shooting, 9.4 rebounds and 2.0 blocks.

He isn't the only player to watch for, however, as teammates RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish figure to be lottery picks should they declare. 

                         

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    New Power Rankings: Here Come the Warriors 👀

    NBA logo
    NBA

    New Power Rankings: Here Come the Warriors 👀

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Miles Bridges to Compete in Dunk Contest

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Miles Bridges to Compete in Dunk Contest

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Melo to Pick from 'Multiple Options'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Melo to Pick from 'Multiple Options'

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    How Will Boogie Fit in Dubs' Already Stacked Lineup?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How Will Boogie Fit in Dubs' Already Stacked Lineup?

    Will Gottlieb
    via Bleacher Report