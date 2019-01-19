Pacquiao vs. Broner: Tale of Tape, Fight Records and More for Both Boxers

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Manny Pacquiao has experience and history on his side for the defense of his WBA (regular) welterweight title against Adrien Broner at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Pacquiao, 40, has 11 years on his younger opponent, and 15 more knockouts to his credit. The quickness and stamina belong to Broner, but Pacquiao's savvy and punching power are likely to prove decisive once the co-main event bout begins at the Garden Arena at 11 p.m. ET/4 a.m. GMT(Sunday).

Tale of the Tape

Age: Pacquiao (40). Broner (29)

Height: Pacquiao (5'5"1/2). Broner (5'6")

Reach: Pacquiao (67"). Broner (69")

Stance: Pacquiao (Southpaw). Broner (Orthodox)

Fight Records

Pacquiao: 60-7-2 (39 KOs)

Broner: 33-3-1 (24 KOs)

ESPN's Dan Rafael revealed what the fighters weighed at Friday's weigh-in:

Meanwhile, FightNights.com detailed the purse on offer to each man:

Pacquiao enters this bout with the belt because he stopped Lucas Matthysse back in July. The seventh-round technical knockout was a timely reminder Pacquiao's punches are still to be feared.

Broner would be smart to use the two-inch reach advantage he has to prevent his decorated opponent from getting in close. A lengthy and consistent jab will challenge Pacquiao to get underneath to unleash his familiar hooks.

The onus will be on Pacquiao to prove he still has the anticipation and speed to make his more selective range of shots count. Landing combinations of punches in quick succession is one area where Pacquiao may have an edge, with ESPN.com's Nick Parkinson describing how Broner was considered faster "at the lighter weights and has slowed down with his rise through the weight classes."

While Pacquiao's hands may be quicker, Broner's move skills could keep him clear long enough to tire out and pick off the older fighter.

Pacquiao is aware of the threat of Broner's speed, per the Associated Press (h/t the Daily Mail): "Adrien Broner is not a tuneup fight. He's a former champion. He's fast, he moves fast and he's a good boxer."

While a lot of focus will be on how much power Pacquiao has left, Broner is confident in his own ability to deliver the big shots. His confidence extends to believing he can inflict the fourth knockout of Pacquiao's illustrious career, per MailOnline's Nathan Salt: "Every fighter is different, but I know if I touch him flush, I'll put him out. It's no secret, he's been to sleep before."

Broner hasn't always met expectations during a decade as a pro, even though few have ever denied his talent. Stopping Pacquiao would be the crowning achievement for a fighter who has won just one of his last three fights.

Yet it's more likely Pacquiao asserts himself against the man held to a 12-round draw by Jessie Vargas last time out.