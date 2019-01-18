Benjamin Watson Won't Play in NFC Championship vs. Rams Because of Appendicitis

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints tight end Benjamin Watson will reportedly miss Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams because of appendicitis, per Katherine Terrell of ESPN.

Terrell noted Watson hasn't undergone surgery but has missed two practices.

The 38-year-old University of Georgia product has spent time in the hospital but should be available for the Super Bowl if New Orleans advances and he avoids surgery, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Watson sat out the 2016 campaign because of a torn Achilles. He otherwise hasn't missed a regular-season game since 2013 and has appeared in 194 of a possible 208 contests since 2005, not counting 2016.

The typically durable Virginia native tallied 35 receptions for 400 yards and two touchdowns in 2018. He had one catch for 12 yards in last week's 20-14 divisional-round win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Watson announced in December he planned to retire following the Saints' playoff run.

"You hope you get to exit on your own terms," he told reporters. "You hope to exit with a great win."

He'll depend on his New Orleans teammates to help him make those comments reality since he won't get a chance to help against the Rams in the NFC title game.

Josh Hill will remain in the starting lineup, but Watson's absence should create more chances for Dan Arnold and Taysom Hill, the backup quarterback who's operated in a hybrid playmaker role for New Orleans on offense and special teams.