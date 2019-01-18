WWE's Nikki Cross, Killian Dain Announce They Got Married on Twitter

Photo credit: WWE.com.

WWE Superstars Nikki Cross and Killian Dain took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that they got married after nearly 11 years as a couple.

Dain tweeted the following photo of him and Cross sporting wedding bands:

Cross tweeted the same photo along with a picture of them from 2008 when they first started dating:

WWE.com later confirmed the marriage and congratulated both Cross and Dain.

Cross is a native of Scotland, while Dain was born in Northern Ireland. Dain began his wrestling career in 2005, and Cross burst onto the scene three years later.

Both the 29-year-old Cross and 33-year-old Dain signed with WWE in 2016 and reported to the Performance Center as members of the WWE roster.

Cross was introduced as an original member of the Sanity stable with Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe and Sawyer Fulton in late 2016.

When Fulton suffered an injury, Dain replaced him and became a member of Sanity as well.

Cross didn't join the rest of Sanity when the group was called up to SmackDown last year, but she was recently called up to the main roster as well.

While Cross is currently without a definitive brand, her marriage to Dain suggests she may be part of SmackDown as well, which could lead to a full Sanity reunion.

