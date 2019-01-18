Patriots Respond to Edited Wikipedia Entry on AFC Championship Game

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Even though anyone has the ability to edit pages on Wikipedia, the New England Patriots are distancing themselves from an amusing change about the AFC Championship Game.

After ESPN.com's Field Yates came across an alteration stating the game gives one team the right to play the Patriots, the defending AFC champions responded on Twitter:

There's not an official rule that the Patriots must play in the AFC title game, but there's no evidence to suggest the contest isn't for the right to play them.

This year marks the eighth straight year New England has played for the right to go to the Super Bowl. In fact, since Tom Brady took over as the team's starting quarterback in 2001, there have only been five AFC title games without the Patriots.

Based on this two-decade run of dominance, the Patriots should have taken credit for editing Wikipedia because the AFC has gone through them every year.