Lakers Rumors: Carmelo Anthony's Conditioning, LA Roster Factor into Adding Star

Whenever Carmelo Anthony's tenure with the Houston Rockets comes to an end, the 10-time All-Star will have to work to convince the Los Angeles Lakers to add him.

Per The Athletic's Sam Amick, one source close to LeBron James said Anthony's "conditioning and the overall state of his game" will be factored in before the Lakers decide to create a roster spot for him.

