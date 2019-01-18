Lakers Rumors: Carmelo Anthony's Conditioning, LA Roster Factor into Adding Star

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 18, 2019

BROOKLYN, NY - NOVEMBER 02: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Carmelo Anthony #7 of the Houston Rockets in action against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on November 2, 2018 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Rockets defeated the Nets 119-111. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Whenever Carmelo Anthony's tenure with the Houston Rockets comes to an end, the 10-time All-Star will have to work to convince the Los Angeles Lakers to add him. 

Per The Athletic's Sam Amick, one source close to LeBron James said Anthony's "conditioning and the overall state of his game" will be factored in before the Lakers decide to create a roster spot for him. 

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Agent: LeBron James Would Play If It Were Playoffs

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Agent: LeBron James Would Play If It Were Playoffs

    Dan Feldman
    via ProBasketballTalk

    AD Is Just 1/3 Superstars the Lakers Can Offer LeBron

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    AD Is Just 1/3 Superstars the Lakers Can Offer LeBron

    Skyler Carlin
    via ClutchPoints

    Miles Bridges to Compete in Dunk Contest

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Miles Bridges to Compete in Dunk Contest

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Rondo (Finger) Cleared for Full-Contact Practice

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Rondo (Finger) Cleared for Full-Contact Practice

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report