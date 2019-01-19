Barcelona vs. Leganes: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

Barcelona will look to maintain a lead over Atletico Madrid in La Liga when they host Leganes at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

The Blaugrana could see their advantage at the top cut to just two points, with Atleti away to bottom-of-the-table Huesca on Saturday. Sevilla also have the chance to keep the title race interesting but will likely find a trip to Real Madrid tough to handle.

Barca are clear favourites to sweep aside 13th-placed Leganes. The oddsmakers know a squad brimming with world-class talent in forward areas has enough firepower to maintain some excellent recent home form.

Date: Sunday, January 20

Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

TV Info: Eleven Sports 1 UK/beIN Sports

Live Stream: beIN Sports CONNECT. fuboTV.

Where to Watch: World football matches and related coverage are available through fuboTV.

Odds

Barcelona: 25-188

Leganes: 18-1

Draw: 8-1

Odds according to OddsShark.

Barca trounced bottom-half opposition at home last time out, when the leaders put three past Eibar. Luis Suarez bagged a brace, netting either side of fellow striker Lionel Messi also getting on the scoresheet.

This prolific combination continues to be Barcelona's best route to the title:

It also helps to have Ousmane Dembele in form. The Frenchman scored twice as Barcelona beat Levante 3-0 in the second leg of the Copa del Rey last 16 on Thursday, giving him 12 goals in all competitions so far this season.

The Messi and Suarez double act is more important than ever with Barca dealing with a raft of injuries at the back. Centre-back Samuel Umtiti is still out, and his pace and anticipation are missed. So is the technique to play out from the back.

Even so, Leganes may not be able to test a weakened Barcelona defence, with Goal's Phil Kitromilides reporting how forwards Uruguay international Diego Rolan and Malaga loanee Michael Santos will also miss the game.

Their absence will surely tax an already goal-shy attack. Kitromilides noted how "no team has scored fewer goals than Leganes in La Liga this season."



Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Expect Messi, Suarez and Co. to make the visitors pay a heavy price for their profligacy. Another emphatic and comfortable home win beckons for Barca, who will continue to keep Atletico at arm's length in the title race.