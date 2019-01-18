Maurizio Sarri Unaware of Chelsea Transfer Activity Amid Gonzalo Higuain Rumours

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has said he is unaware of how the team's pursuit of Gonzalo Higuain is going.

The Blues have been strongly linked with a move for the Argentina international, who has spent the first half of the 2018-19 season on loan at AC Milan from Juventus.

According to Dominic Fifield of the Guardian, the 31-year-old is set to fly into London over the next couple of days to put the finishing touches to a possible loan move that would initially last until the end of the campaign.

When asked about the possibility of linking up with the former Napoli forward at Stamford Bridge, Sarri made it clear he is not involved in transfer negotiations, per Sky Sports:

"I don't know. I want to be clear, because I cannot help you. I spoke with [Chelsea director] Marina [Granovskaia] two weeks ago and she knows my opinion on how to improve the team. Then I decided to be focused on the pitch, on matches, on training.

"Now I am confident because I know Marina is working very hard but I don't know anything about the market because I want to focus on the matches. I don't call her every evening, otherwise I spend all my mental energy on the market. I think it's better if I spend it on the pitch."

The Blues have had issues in attack so far this season, and the seemingly inevitable arrival of Higuain looks set to prompt further movement in the market.

Fifield noted that Alvaro Morata will leave Chelsea as a result, with Atletico Madrid said to be interested in the Spain international.

GIUSEPPE CACACE/Getty Images

Despite numerous question marks aimed at his record in big games throughout his career, Higuain has been one of the most dependable goalscorers in European football for a long time, per OptaJoe:

He was a key performer last season at Juventus as the team won Serie A for the seventh consecutive year, netting 16 times in the Italian top flight. Since his switch to Milan, he's been on the scoresheet six times in 15 Serie A outings.

Still, his below-par record at Milan has been the exception rather than the rule, and in the past, Higuain has flourished under the guidance of Sarri.

The forward earned a move to Juventus on the back of a record-breaking campaign at the San Paolo working with the Chelsea boss:

There have been some signs Higuain is past his peak, and the physicality of the Premier League may prove to be an issue for a player who has never relished that side of the game.

But his mediocre goalscoring return could be attributed to the inconsistent Milan team he was part of, and with the likes of Eden Hazard, Willian and Pedro in support, chances should come around frequently.

Chelsea supporters will hope Higuain still has the razor-sharp goalscoring instincts to capitalise on that creativity.